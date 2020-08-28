The first jury trial in Kanawha County since early March will begin Monday after the ceremonial courtroom in the old Kanawha County Courthouse was given a makeover to allow for social distancing.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit will preside over the criminal trial of Cynthia Gatewood, the Cross Lanes woman accused of fatally stabbing 57-year-old Cheryl Fisher in front of a tobacco store in Sissonville in September 2018. Gatewood pleaded not guilty in March 2019.
Tabit will be the first Kanawha judge to oversee a jury trial during the pandemic in the ceremonial courtroom, which is directly across Virginia Street East from the Kanawha Judicial Annex. She said Friday the courtrooms in the Judicial Annex were given similar upgrades, but none are large enough to safely host jury trials.
Weeks of work went into preparing the ceremonial courtroom. The Kanawha Commission spent $7,000 on materials, most of which went toward polycarbonate shields, or glass shields, that separate the judge, court staff, attorneys and jurors, Deputy County Manager Andrew Gunnoe said.
Those shields also can be found in the W. Kent Carper Public Safety Complex, which houses the Sheriff’s Office and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Judicial Annex.
Kanawha Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Anderson, who has been working in the court system for almost 19 years, led maintenance efforts in the three buildings and designed the new layout for the ceremonial courtroom.
Jurors will be seated in the benches behind the attorneys, while families of the victim and defendant will be seated behind them and separated in different halves of the room.
No public access will be permitted in the courtroom, but the public may watch the trial through a live stream. Those who are interested in the live stream should call the office of the judge presiding over the case, or the circuit court administrator, to request a web link for a trial.
Staff at the West Virginia Supreme Court, which oversees all 55 counties’ court systems, designed the public-access stream for the ceremonial courtroom. Pat Moats, director of information technology at the Supreme Court, said the office has been working to get similar technology implemented across the state.
“The IT division for the state Supreme Court has to support all the new video-conferencing technology that we have to get into all the courtrooms,” Moats said.
The live stream will show the courtroom but is wired to show different closeup shots, like when attorneys present evidence or during witness testimony. Anderson said setting up technology in the ceremonial courtroom was especially difficult because there are only four electrical outlets in the entire room.
Tabit credited Moats, Anderson and other county and state workers who prepared the courtroom so it would be fully operational come Monday. She said she is confident things will run smoothly during the trial.
“You have the Supreme Court setting up the technology and providing for public access, and the county, of course, is in charge of the facilities and has worked to make things COVID-19 protected,” she said.
Other Kanawha judges and court systems, including mass litigation, drug court and juvenile court, likely will have a turn in the ceremonial courtroom as the pandemic restrictions stretch into the fall and winter.
Additionally, the Supreme Court will hear in-person oral arguments beginning Tuesday. A full docket of oral arguments is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.
These arguments will be live streamed, recorded and posted to the Supreme Court’s website. Ten members of the public are allowed in the courtroom for each oral argument.
The state Capitol Complex remains closed to the public, so members of the public who wish to attend should come through the California Avenue entrance of the Capitol and tell the security guard they are there for a trial. Members of the news media are permitted to attend, as well, court spokeswoman Jennifer Bundy said Friday.