Kentucky business owner admits to defrauding workers compensation company

A Kentucky business owner admitted to a workers compensation scheme Wednesday that was uncovered in the wake of the death of one of his employees in 2016.
Christopher Strausbaugh, of Mousie, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to engaging in the scheme to defraud Brickstreet Mutual Insurance Company, now known as Encova, before Chief Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.
Strausbaugh pleaded guilty on behalf of himself and his company, S&S Tower Services, Inc., for defrauding $186,700 from the company, Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller said in a news release.
Strausbaugh and his company will have to pay $186,700 in restitution to Encova, and they will pay an additional $16,300 to the State of West Virginia for unpaid workers compensation insurance premium taxes, according to the news release.
Tabit will hand down the rest of Strausbaugh's sentence on Dec. 17.
Assistant Kanahwa Prosecuting Attorney Rob Schulenberg said 19-year-old Tyler Comer, of Sissonville, died after he fell 105 feet while working on the construction of a tower in Morgan County, Kentucky, that S&S Tower Services was building for Appalachian Wireless in December 2016.
As authorities investigated the cause of Comer's death, they found issues relating to workers compensation insurance coverage and premiums, Schulenberg said.
They found Strausbaugh and S&S misrepresented the nature of the work employees performed.
The company told Brickstreet workers worked up to 15 feet above ground level, but in reality they worked at various heights, up to 400 feet in the air, Schulenberg said.
In addition to the charges in West Virginia, the Commonwealth of Kentucky fined S&S $3,500 for violating worker safety laws.
No workers compensation claim was filed on behalf of Comer's estate, according to the prosecutor's news release.