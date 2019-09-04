Kentucky man admits to stealing veterans' pain meds

A Kentucky man admitted in federal court to stealing pain medication meant for veterans while he worked as a contract truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service.
Michael Lawrence Collins, 48, of Ashland, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft before U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers on Tuesday in Huntington, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart's office.
Collins admitted that he opened mail packages labeled as being sent from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington and would look for pain pills in each package. When he found them, he took them for his personal use.
In 2018, U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents started an investigation after complaints that prescription medication packages sent from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington were not received or the packages had been ripped open, Stuart said in the release.
Postal inspectors then identified the truck route in which the suspicious activity was occurring and conducted surveillance, and Collins was identified as the suspect.
On December 18, 2018, Postal Inspectors placed test packages into the mail stream on Collins’ mail route. Postal inspectors approached Collins on the dock of the Huntington Post Office, and Collins was found to have one of the test packages in his jacket. Collins confessed that he had been stealing and tearing open the medication parcels, Stuart said in the news release.
Collins faces up to five years in prison when he's sentenced on Dec. 9, 2019.