Kidd, accused in 2018 murder, indicted for alleged jail attack

A Kanawha grand jury has indicted a Nitro man for a second time on charges related to the murder of a 66-year-old man last year.
Douglas “Fatty” Kidd III was indicted earlier this year for first-degree murder, and new charges against him allege he attacked a corrections officer in jail.
Court documents containing details of the new allegations against Kidd were not available as of Monday evening.
In addition to first-degree murder, Kidd, 34, now is charged with persons prohibited from possessing firearms, persons prohibited from possessing concealed firearms, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, offense of an inmate at South Central Regional Jail, strangulation, malicious assault on a corrections officer, and battery on a corrections officer.
Kidd previously was incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail after he was arrested for allegedly killing James Morris at Morris’ home in Jefferson in November 2018 after an argument.
In June, the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation intervened in Kidd’s criminal case to have him transferred from South Central Regional Jail in Charleston to Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan County.