A lawsuit alleges West Virginia State Police troopers used excessive force resulting in the death of a man who was tasered in February while walking along the side of Interstate 81 in Berkeley County. The incident was one of a few mentioned by Gov. Jim Justice earlier this year as examples of dysfunction within the WVSP.
Edmond Exline died Feb. 12 after encountering three troopers while walking along I-81. The lawsuit was filed last week in Kanawha County Circuit Court by Charleston-based attorney John-Mark Atkinson on behalf of Exline’s son, Edmond Exline II, who is the executor of his father’s estate.
The lawsuit alleges the officers used excessive, wrongful and deadly force when they detained Exline, leading to his death. The troopers are not named in the litigation and are only identified as John Does.
According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred as Exline was walking along I-81 outside of Martinsburg. When the three officers arrived at Exline’s location, they began chasing him and tackled him to the ground, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit does not say why the officers initially made contact with Exline.
The lawsuit alleges the three troopers handcuffed Exline, who was unarmed, and used tasers and “other unnecessary means” to physically attack him until he became unresponsive. The officers were out of contact with Berkeley County Emergency Communications for five minutes while the attack occurred, the lawsuit alleges.
The officers placed Exline, while handcuffed and unresponsive, into the back of a West Virginia State Police vehicle, the lawsuit alleges. When they realized he was unresponsive, they pulled him from the vehicle and administered the anti-overdose medication naloxone multiple times, even though Exline had not overdosed on narcotics, according to the lawsuit.
Exline was taken to Berkeley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The lawsuit claims Exline had not committed a criminal offense, wasn’t doing anything wrong when officers encountered him and was not planning to commit a crime.
During an administration briefing on March 20, Gov. Justice said he reviewed the footage taken by the officers’ body cameras.
“I’ve seen the video,” Justice said. “It’s very concerning.”
In another instance, discussing the case on March 29, Justice said, “I’ll promise you that the situation on I-81 does not look good.”
In addition to committing assault and battery and using excessive force resulting in Exline’s death, the lawsuit alleges the officers violated his Constitutional rights against unlawful search and seizure.
The lawsuit also alleges the State Police has engaged in a pattern of failing to adequately train and supervise its employees on the appropriate use of force and lawful detention.
The lawsuit seeks, among other things, a judgment for physical and mental pain and suffering, as well as injury and indignity caused by the defendants. It also seeks judgment for the cost of Exline’s hospital care and treatment, as well as funeral expenses.
The lawsuit is one of several against the West Virginia State Police. Two women in Logan County have both filed lawsuits alleging they were drugged, abducted and sexually assaulted by the same trooper.
The lawsuits allege the officer, acting under the color of law, approached the women, one in July 2021 and one in December 2021, at local night clubs before drugging, abducting and assaulting them.
The department is also being sued by more than 70 women who claim they were filmed by a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy. When the camera and video recordings surfaced, administrators in the department allegedly destroyed and covered up the evidence.
Federal and internal investigations are continuing into all of these alleged incidents, WVSP Superintendent Col. Jack Chambers said last week during an administration briefing by Gov. Justice.
The State Police and Justice’s office did not return messages seeking comment on Monday.
Many of the allegations against the State Police surfaced in an anonymous letter sent to state leaders. It was later learned Trooper Joseph Comer authored the letter.
Comer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges on the same day he had a grievance hearing against the WVSP, which he said was retaliation for sending the letter.
According to Comer’s attorney, David Moye, a domestic violence protective order against Comer has been dropped at the request of the victim, another trooper, who now says she was forced or coerced into bringing the charges by her State Police supervisor.
Moye recently said he expects the criminal charges against Comer will soon be dropped as well.
