A lawsuit alleges West Virginia State Police troopers used excessive force resulting in the death of a man who was tasered in February while walking along the side of Interstate 81 in Berkeley County. The incident was one of a few mentioned by Gov. Jim Justice earlier this year as examples of dysfunction within the WVSP. 

Edmond Exline died Feb. 12 after encountering three troopers while walking along I-81. The lawsuit was filed last week in Kanawha County Circuit Court by Charleston-based attorney John-Mark Atkinson on behalf of Exline’s son, Edmond Exline II, who is the executor of his father’s estate.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

