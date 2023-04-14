Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An ongoing lawsuit in Greenbrier County Circuit Court alleges the Department of Health and Human Resources knew children were in danger in the home of Oreanna Myers and failed to act on several reports of abuse prior to their murders.

The Charleston law firm Bailey and Glasser filed a civil action in December 2022 on behalf of Raven Danell Frisbie Bumgarner, who is administratrix of the estates of her two children, who were killed by Myers, along with three other children, in a murder-suicide in Greenbrier County.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you