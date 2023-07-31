Two women have filed lawsuits against the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources alleging they were sexually harassed by a supervisor with a history of such conduct.
In separate complaints filed by attorney Travis Griffith in Kanawha County Circuit Court, the women allege their former supervisor, Brian Phillips, made unwanted advances and used his role as supervisor to retaliate against them when they filed complaints with the DHHR.
The lawsuit alleges Phillips has a history of similar conduct and, in May 2017, was fired as a teacher from Boone County Schools for engaging in inappropriate conversations with students and making sexually-charged comments. The county board of education voted to terminate Phillips after his behavior was found to be “uncorrectable.”
“It is unconscionable that one state agency would make a decision that Brian Phillip’s conduct was non-correctable and then the state Department of Health and Human Services would hire him to care for displaced children and vulnerable adults,” Griffith said. “The hiring of this man by the department shocks the conscience.”
The lawsuits allege sexual harassment, negligent hiring, negligent training, negligent supervision and strict liability.
One of the victims said she began receiving unwanted advances in the fall of 2020 and alleges in the lawsuit that Phillips attempted to solicit dates and sexual favors from her. Additionally, during interactions at the office, he would engage in inappropriate physical contact, including rubbing her shoulders, hugging her and kissing her on the neck, the suit claims.
The lawsuit alleges Phillips sent inappropriate messages through social media and, on more than one occasion, went to the victim’s home to offer her meals or rides. She also reported seeing him drive by her home on multiple occasions, according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, the defendant controlled the schedule at the DHHR office and would arrange it so he worked shifts with the victim and two other female caseworkers.
At times, the DHHR would have to take custody of individuals and place them in hotel rooms. On these occasions, the lawsuit alleges, the Phillips used the situation to continue making advances toward the victim while they waited in the hotel room for their clients to arrive.
On June 10, 2022, Phillips received a grievance letter and pulled the victim into his office, where he interrogated her for 10 minutes about whether she was the source of the complaint.
The victim made her formal complaint on June 16, 2022, and continued having stress-induced medical issues. As a result, she took 56 hours of leave on the advice of her physician and, when she returned, she found that most of her coworkers knew the details of her complaint, according to the lawsuit.
Shortly thereafter, she received her first negative remark in two years during a performance review, according to the lawsuit.
According to the second lawsuit, Phillips began sending that victim inappropriate text messages in 2022. On one occasion, he texted, “You know you are never alone.”
On another occasion, in a gesture toward the victim, he pointed his phone toward his crotch to mimic the act of taking a photo of his genitals, the suit claims.
The complaint alleges the defendant continually stressed to the victim that he was her supervisor and implied he could damage her career if she did not submit to his advances.
The behavior became so bad, according to the lawsuit, the victim did not attend a work conference because she did not want to ride in a car with Phillips.
She filed a formal grievance on June 14, 2022.
According to the lawsuit, the second victim also noticed a difference in the way she was treated by her coworkers, noting that some of them had become hostile toward her.
During its internal investigations, the DHHR substantiated both of the victims’ claims, according to the lawsuits. Phillips is no longer employed with the DHHR, according to the lawsuit.
Officials with the agency declined to comment on Monday.
