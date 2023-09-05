Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An excessive force lawsuit has been filed against two law enforcement officers and their departments in Boone County.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a woman who says the officers beat her to the point of unconsciousness while she was handcuffed and took her to a hospital, where they dropped her off as a Jane Doe, despite knowing her identity. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of W.Va.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you