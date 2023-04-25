A lawsuit has been filed against the Hancock County Board of Education alleging educators failed to protect a former student who was being abused by one of her teachers.
The lawsuit, filed in March by Charleston law firm Bailey & Glasser and Weirton-based Carey & Stewart, alleges the Hancock County Board of Education and the school’s former assistant principal knew, or should have known, about the alleged abuse and failed to protect the girl, who was groomed and abused by one of her teachers starting when she was 13.
The victim, now 27 and no longer a West Virginia resident, was groomed and sexually assaulted on Oak Glen Middle School property by former teacher Ronald Paul Harris, who was found guilty of the crimes. The lawsuit names Harris as a defendant, as well as the former assistant principal, who is still employed by the board of education.
“This case is a parent’s worst nightmare. To learn that your child was groomed and sexually abused by a teacher is beyond awful,” said Mary Pat Statler of Bailey & Glasser. “It’s made even more terrible knowing that the administrator at the time of the abuse was in a position to stop the abuse or prevent future instances of abuse and instead turned a blind eye.”
Harris, who is now 62, was a West Virginia history teacher, coached the eighth grade girls basketball team and was in charge of the broadcasting department at Oak Glen Middle School, according to the complaint filed in the lawsuit.
Harris was 50 years old and was the victim’s history teacher during her eighth grade year. According to the complaint, Harris immediately began grooming the victim in an attempt to gain her trust, communicating with her as a peer or friend, rather than a teacher.
After a school field trip, according to the complaint, Harris asked for the girl’s cell phone number and began communicating with her by text message on a regular basis. The complaint alleges Harris was known to text other students.
According to the complaint, fellow board employees caught Harris masturbating on school grounds on at least two occasions, once in his classroom after school and once in the bathroom during girls’ basketball practice.
No disciplinary action was taken, according to the complaint, and the board continued to employ Harris as a teacher and coach.
During the victim’s freshman year of high school, Harris encouraged her to become his teacher’s aide, so she would be able to leave the high school and visit Harris at Oak Glen Middle School, where she would help grade papers and organize his classroom.
The girl was required to sign in at the middle school, creating a record of her visits with Harris, according to the complaint. During this time frame, Harris began to express sexual impulses toward the girl, who was 14-years-old at the time, and telling her he planned to save money for them to elope when she turned 18, the complaint alleges.
This was also about the time Harris began sexually abusing the victim after school in the media room, which was connected to his regular classroom by an interior door, the complaint alleges.
The complaint states the victim was sexually abused on at least 10 occasions.
“The victim signed in each time she went into the school to help grade students' papers for the abuser, Ronald Harris,” said Zachary Stewart of Carey & Stewart. “The school clearly knew she, a 14-year-old girl, was in the school after school hours and should have taken steps to ensure proper supervision.”
On at least one occasion, the assistant principal attempted to enter Harris' classroom at the moment Harris was abusing the victim inside, but walked away when finding the door locked, according to the complaint.
As the assistant principal was walking away from the classroom, Harris and the victim emerged and the three had a conversation in the hallway, during which Harris was sweating profusely and acting nervous, according to the complaint.
The assistant principal took no action, despite finding Harris alone with the girl in a locked classroom, the complaint alleges. No concern was raised about Harris’ continual closed-door, one-on-one meetings with the victim, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit also alleges that it was common knowledge that Harris kept a “Top 10 List” of most attractive girls at the middle school and that the board of education and its staff had knowledge that Harris married one of his former middle school students.
The complaint also alleges there was an overtly sexually charged culture within the school, where another board employee began calling the victim a sexually provocative nickname when she was 13 years old. Another male board employee routinely joked that pregnant students were carrying his baby and often requested that girls sit on his lap during class, according to the complaint.
The complaint alleges yet another board employee used the classroom setting to talk with students about sexual preferences and proclivities.
In December 2021, Harris was arrested for his sexual abuse of the victim and was charged with six felonies. In September 2022, he took a plea deal and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years imprisonment, with 10 years of supervised release and a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.
Hancock County Board of Education President Chris Gillette said when the board received the complaint, it was immediately forwarded to the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management, which handles all such cases for subdivisions of the state.
Gillette said he could not comment further on the specifics of ongoing litigation. None of the current board members, nor the current superintendent of schools, served at the time the incidents occurred, he said.
