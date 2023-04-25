Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A lawsuit has been filed against the Hancock County Board of Education alleging educators failed to protect a former student who was being abused by one of her teachers.

The lawsuit, filed in March by Charleston law firm Bailey & Glasser and Weirton-based Carey & Stewart, alleges the Hancock County Board of Education and the school’s former assistant principal knew, or should have known, about the alleged abuse and failed to protect the girl, who was groomed and abused by one of her teachers starting when she was 13.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you