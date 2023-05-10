Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges the West Virginia State Police had knowledge that one of its troopers was abducting and sexually assaulting women in Logan County but failed to adequately investigate it or stop him.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court by attorneys Dante diTrapano of Calwell Luce diTrapano and Jesse Forbes of Forbes Law Offices.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

