The ex-wife of infamous Powerball lottery winner Jack Whittaker alleges in a lawsuit that a Greenbrier County delegate, who is the brother of the woman’s current spouse, improperly advised spending of her $10 million fortune while acting as her attorney.
Delegate Barry Bruce, R-Greenbrier, and his brother Robert Bruce, are co-named in the lawsuit filed in Greenbrier County Circuit Court by Jewell Whittaker, 72. She filed the 19-page complaint in April, but the case was first reported Monday by the West Virginia Daily News. Barry Bruce could not be reached for comment Friday.
Jewell Whittaker alleges that Barry Bruce, a Greenbrier County attorney who completed the divorce proceedings against her ex-husband and continued to provide her legal services until July 2020, used his position to take control of her fortune. After 42 years of marriage, Jewell Whittaker filed for divorce in 2008, which turned into a lengthy, ugly dispute that dragged on until a West Virginia Supreme Court ruling in 2011 granted her rights and access to some of Jack Whittaker’s company holdings.
The lawsuit claims that in 2013, Robert Bruce moved to Greenbrier County from Michigan, and Barry Bruce introduced him to Jewell Whittaker. Barry Bruce “encouraged the development of a personal relationship” between the two. At the time of his move, according to the suit, Robert Bruce “had little or no assets,” and earned income only in the form of a pension and Social Security benefits.
Robert Bruce and Jewell Whittaker married in September 2013, according to the suit. But beforehand, Barry Bruce advised Whittaker that an antenuptial agreement could not be prepared because the two became married “so quickly.” After the marriage, her now-brother-in-law advised a postnuptial agreement could not be prepared due to an undisclosed reason, according to the suit. A postnuptial agreement was never written.
“From and after the marriage … Barry Bruce increased his control of the financial affairs of Jewell and encouraged Jewell to cease reliance on advice regarding any matters of finance on her sisters or other family members (with whom she had historically confided) and to rely solely upon the advice and representations of Barry Bruce,” the suit reads.
The main dispute in the suit centers on Whittaker’s trust, which was prepared by Barry Bruce without the consent of Whittaker. She alleges Barry Bruce named himself trustee of the trust and set it up to be irrevocable. Barry Bruce never filed a tax return for the trust nor at any time obtained a federal tax number for the trust, according to the suit.
“[T]he trust in no manner provided any tax benefit … provided no legal benefit … nor served any legitimate purpose” to Jewell Whittaker, the suit reads.
Jewell Whittaker also claims Barry Bruce recommended and instructed her to purchase a $550,000 home in Greenbrier County just after the marriage in October 2013. Improvements on the home increased its value to more than $1 million, but Barry Bruce wrongfully transferred the property out of the trust, according to the suit. Jewell Whittaker also does not know what happened to more than $1 million she gave to her attorney for an investment in “precious metal.”
The suit alleges Robert Bruce, as of Dec. 31, is “of questionable mental capacity,” and that Barry Bruce had not provided any further financial information to Jewell Whittaker between the trust dispute and this time. Robert Bruce currently resides in Texas, according to the suit.