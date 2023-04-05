Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A second woman has come forward with allegations that she was drugged, kidnapped, and sexually assaulted by a West Virginia State Police trooper.

Dante diTrapano, of the firm Calwell Luce diTrapano, sent a letter Wednesday notifying state officials of his firm’s intent to file a lawsuit on behalf of the woman. The lawsuit also will include the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, diTrapano said, because of allegations that one of its deputies refused to help the alleged victim when she reported the incident.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

