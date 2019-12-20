Lincoln County pharmacy pleads guilty to money laundering in connection with opioid distribution scheme

A Lincoln County pharmacy will shut down and pay restitution after pleading guilty to money laundering as part of a scheme to illegally manufacture and distribute prescription opioids.
Meds2Go Express Pharmacy, Inc., in Alum Creek, admitted to filling prescriptions written by physicians employed by a pill mill in 2014 and 2015. According to a news release, the pharmacy “ignored numerous red flags” in filling the prescriptions, including “obvious signs that patients were drug addicts” and that “patients travelled long distances and from out of state” to get their prescriptions filled.
The pharmacy also admitted to illegally manufacturing its own supply of oxycodone and methadone by compounding pills at its locations in Alum Creek and Charleston. According to the release, the pharmacy purchased compounding equipment and trained its employees to compound pills in order to circumvent purchasing restrictions. Those pills were then sold to cash-paying customers who had prescriptions from pill mill physicians.
As part of the plea agreement, Meds2Go Express Pharmacy, Inc., will shut down and pay $250,000 in restitution to the community and a forfeiture money judgment. The community funds will help pay for the costs associated with drug abuse treatment.
According to the release, the West Virginia Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund will receive 65 percent of the community total, with 35 percent going to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau of Behavioral Health and Health Facilities.