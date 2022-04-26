The three-person panel for the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals is complete, less than a week before judges are set to take the oath of office.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Charleston attorney Charlie Lorensen Tuesday morning as the third intermediate court judge, and the Senate approved the appointment before noon. Lorensen will serve a 6½-year term.
Lorensen replaces Wheeling attorney Donald Nickerson Jr., who turned down an appointment to the court in March, saying he didn't want to split time between Wheeling and Charleston, where the court will be based. Nineteen people applied to replace Nickerson.
Lorensen previously worked in state government as chief of staff for former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. He also was revenue secretary and tax commissioner during Tomblin’s administration.
Lorensen is an attorney at Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC, in Charleston. He previously worked as general counsel for Stonerise Healthcare and as an associate attorney at Jackson Kelly PLLC.
Justice originally appointed Nickerson, Huntington lawyer Thomas Scarr and Dan Greear, former general counsel for the House of Delegates, to serve staggered terms on the court. Scarr will serve a 2½-year term, and Greer will serve 4½ years.
The Intermediate Court judges, who are to be sworn into office on May 1, will be up for election in nonpartisan races in 2024, 2026 and 2028, respectively. The judges elected from those races will serve 10-year terms.
When the Intermediate Court becomes operational on July 1, judges will consider appeals that now go to the state Supreme Court, the Workers’ Compensation Review Board or the state Insurance Commission’s Office of Judges. The Office of Judges will be terminated, and the Workers’ Compensation Review Board will be expanded.
The court also will hear appeals in certain cases from county circuit courts and family courts.
Cases that will be automatically appealed to the Supreme Court, bypassing the Intermediate Court altogether, include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, domestic violence petitions and mental hygiene, as well as certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.
After the Intermediate Court issues a ruling, that case may be appealed to the Supreme Court.
The Intermediate Court will be housed in the City Center East building in Charleston, which already is about 60% occupied by Supreme Court offices. The Supreme Court purchased the building in February for $7.5 million.
In addition to the Charleston hub, there will be satellite Intermediate Court courtrooms with secure and reliable connections to the judges in Charleston. The satellite courtrooms will have at least one Intermediate Court staff member and dedicated security to allow parties to virtually argue cases.