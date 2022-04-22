A man accused of killing two women on Charleston’s West Side last fall told a judge Friday morning he’s not guilty.
Marquis Jermayne Goodman was arraigned in Judge Kenneth Ballard’s courtroom in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Ballard set an initial trial date of Aug. 16.
Goodman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and wanton endangerment in the shooting deaths of Kytiana Belcher, 22, and Bria White, 26, in October. Goodman pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Police responded to a gunshots complaint call in the 300 block of Hunt Avenue on the West Side around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8.
They found White lying with numerous gunshot wounds in the entrance way to a nearby business, according to a police report. Medics were unsuccessful in reviving the woman.
Shortly before 8 a.m., a man found Belcher lying along the fence line of his residence in the 1000 block of Grant Street. She was unresponsive and had been shot once in the throat. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say White and Belcher were in a romantic relationship and lived together on Sixth Street. They are believed to have been shot at around the same time.
According to a criminal complaint, in reviewing Belcher’s cellphone, police found a Snapchat video posted about 13 minutes before the shooting was reported Oct. 8. The video showed a black male wearing a blue zip-up jacket, black shorts and what police described as a “Michael Myers” mask covering his face. White was seen walking behind the man in the background of the video.
Video surveillance footage from an intersection near the scene showed three subjects walking southbound on Hunt Avenue just prior to the shooting. Another camera captured a black male fleeing the area where Belcher was shot and then removing several articles of clothing. The man, wearing different clothes, appears to hide an object in an overgrown yard in the 1000 block of Main Street. Detectives later discovered a gun in the yard.
A witness told police the man was hiding in a field near where the gun was found, and that the man had thrown an item into a dump trailer at the intersection of Main and Marion streets.
Police found a “Michael Myers” costume mask in a dump trailer, and a blue zip-up jacket in a field.
Witnesses told police that Belcher and White were at a residence the night of Oct. 7 with a black male known as “K.J.” who wore a “Michael Myers” mask until the witness asked him to remove it.
Witnesses later identified “K.J.” as Goodman.
Goodman,22, was arrested less than a week after the shooting in Detroit, Michigan, where he lives.