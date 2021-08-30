The South Charleston man accused of shooting and killing a Capital High School student in April was arraigned on eight charges Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
Dekotis Thomas, 19, pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with two counts of murder, four counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
One murder charge stems from the shooting death of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18, who died at a hospital shortly after being shot on the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue in Charleston April 7. Thomas also faces charges, including murder, in the 2019 death of Antwan Curnell, who was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 79 near the Westmoreland Road exit.
Bond was not set for Thomas, who fled law enforcement for more than two months before he was arrested in Ohio.
Joseph Spano, Thomas’ attorney, also asked Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit if Thomas could be moved from South Central Regional Jail to Central Regional Jail due to death threats. Spano said Thomas is in “constant fear for his life” at South Central.
Tabit asked that Spano file a more detailed motion so a hearing could be held specifically on possible relocation.
Tabit scheduled Thomas’ trial date for Dec. 6, but noted it could be subject to change due to another murder trial currently scheduled for the same day. Tabit also on Monday continued the trial of Jordan Nicholas Lowrie, 23, who was indicted on the same charges as Thomas in Curnell’s death.
