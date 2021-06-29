A man suspected in the 2019 death of Antwan Curnell pleaded not guilty to all charges in Kanawha Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Jordan Nicholas Lowrie, 23, was indicted last month on one count of murder, one count of using a firearm while committing a felony and two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
On Oct. 18, 2019, Curnell, 28, was driving on Interstate 77 when gunshots were fired from another vehicle in the direction of Curnell’s vehicle. After being shot, Curnell lost control of his vehicle and struck the shooter's vehicle before crashing into the guardrail.
The incident occurred at roughly 9 p.m. near the Westmoreland exit ramp.
Lowrie was booked into South Central Regional Jail on April 15.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit set the trial date for Aug. 30. The arraignment was held through a video conference.
Dekotis Elijah Thomas, 19, faces the same charges in Curnell’s death, as well as charges stemming from the April shooting death of Capital High student Kelvin “KJ” Taylor. He is not currently in custody, but is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is encouraged to call the Charleston Police Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480, or the Kanawha Metro 911 non-emergency line at 304-348-8111.