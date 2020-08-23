HUNTINGTON — A man convicted by a jury Wednesday of several drug-related charges faces life in prison after police found more than a kilogram of a fentanyl and heroin mix in his home last year.
Steven Dale McCallister, 47, of Barboursville, was convicted of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and being felon in possession of a firearm.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart called the conviction a significant victory for the people of West Virginia and Huntington.
“McCallister was found guilty on all counts in near record time because the evidence was so overwhelming,” he said. “Defendant by defendant, case by case, matter by matter, we are taking back the streets from the drug dealers and poison peddlers and returning them to our good citizens.”
Stuart said the evidence showed Agents with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) arranged a controlled by to take place June 12, 2019, to purchase 50 grams of heroin from McCallister through a confidential informant. The purchase took place at McCallister’s residence at 224 Carper Lane in Barboursville.
Following the buy, the MDENT and members of the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, executed a search warrant at the home the same date. During the search, officers seized approximately 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, 300 grams of methamphetamine and over $8,000 in cash — $4,000 of which was from an earlier undercover purchase of fentanyl. A Smith & Wesson revolver was also seized.
McCallister was a convicted felon and thus was prohibited from possessing that firearm.
Stuart previously said the amount of fentanyl seized was enough to have killed 750,000.
He faces a minimum of 20 years to life at his Dec. 7 sentencing.
Larry McCallister, 77, his father and a retired Cabell County Sheriff Deputy, had originally been charged in the indictment. However, the charges against him were dismissed without prejudice last month at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s office.
He had been accused of maintaining a drug-involved premise and aiding and abetting the acts.