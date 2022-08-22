Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Kanawha County man will serve the maximum sentence for the 2019 killing of a woman in Rand.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard sentenced Gerard Maxwell to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Marian Janyne Chapman.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

