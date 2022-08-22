A Kanawha County man will serve the maximum sentence for the 2019 killing of a woman in Rand.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard sentenced Gerard Maxwell to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Marian Janyne Chapman.
Following a bench trial in December, Ballard found Maxwell guilty of killing Chapman, his girlfriend, as the two were visiting a friend's house in Rand on Jan. 15, 2019.
The judge also found Maxwell guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Ballard found that Maxwell intentionally struck, choked and threatened to kill Chapman while holding a gun. Chapman left the room to escape Maxwell, but he followed and shot her to death, the judge ruled.
Despite Maxwell being shot twice in the altercation with Chapman, he did not seek medical attention and instead went to a friend’s house and then fled to Atlanta, the judge ruled. Maxwell was reportedly arrested in Atlanta two months after the shooting.
Maxwell’s attorney, Dan Holstein, told Ballard Monday he intends to appeal the verdict in the case. He previously made two motions for a new trial, which were denied.
Holstein argued there were witnesses who police did not interview and evidence that was not tested.
“The court is stuck making a verdict from something that is not fully developed,” Holstein said. “...And you temper that issue with a case where no one saw it happen. One eye witness who can only say the person on the right shot the person on the left. Doesn’t tell you how it went down, anything like that. There's not one witness that can tell this court how the event happened. Not one.”
Holstein asked the judge to grant mercy and allow Maxwell the possibility of parole.
Assistant Kanawha County prosecutor JC MacCullum disagreed with Holstein's assessment of the case as undeveloped.
The state called 10 witnesses and the defense called five witnesses, MacCullum said.
“There were exhibits A through Z and start numbering double A all the way to double J,” MacCullum said. “To me, that sounds like the court heard plenty of witnesses, saw plenty evidence. That's a fully developed case.”
MacCullum asked the judge not to show Maxwell mercy, saying that would not be fair to Chapman's family.
"It's not fair to have them year after year wonder, 'Is this the year he's going to get out?'" MacCullum said. "It's not fair to have them go to the parole board, and relive this experience year after year and have that stress, have that concern."
Chapman's sister, Karma Chapman, spoke to the court, and Maxwell, about the “catastrophic” effect losing her sister has had.
“We've lost more than just one life in this situation,” she said, in part. “Last year I was riding in the car with my daughter, she’s 7. And I was mad about something, I was yelling at her. And she said ‘Mommy, you’re never happy anymore. Ever since your sister died you're never happy.’ Losing her, losing Janyne has had a catastrophic effect on me and my family.”
Ballard also sentenced Maxwell to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and 12 months for domestic battery. All the sentences are to be served consecutively, the judge ordered.