Man pleads guilty to accessory charge in 2017 shooting

The last of four men charged in a web of events surrounding a 2016 murder and related shooting in 2017 entered into a plea deal Wednesday afternoon.
Tequan Montek Pratt, 24, pleaded guilty to one count each of accessory after the fact and possessing a firearm on school property during a hearing before Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King.
Pratt, of Montgomery, was accused of being one of three men involved in a shooting at Stadium Place in May 2017, in which a witness in a murder case, her then-boyfriend were the victims.
Per the terms of his plea deal, Pratt faces between two and 10 years in prison for the firearm charge and not more than 5 years in prison for the accessory charge.
Per the terms of the plea deal, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maryclaire Akers recommended that Pratt’s sentences run concurrent to a sentence for federal crimes pending against Pratt.
A federal grand jury in June indicted Pratt on three counts of distributing marijuana. A hearing during which Pratt is anticipated to enter a plea deal is scheduled for Aug. 27 before U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers in Huntington.
Pratt’s sentencing in circuit court is scheduled for Dec. 3.
Akers said police found a gun in Pratt’s vehicle while it was parked near the softball field at Capital High School in March 2017, leading to the firearm charge.
In May 2017, Pratt was one of three men who were involved in the shooting of Jalynn Stephenson and Rico Whiting as they walked with their child near Stadium Place in Charleston.
Stephenson was a witness in a murder case against Pratt’s brother, Antonio Carnell Williams II.
Stephenson suffered gunshot wounds in her arms and legs, and Whiting was shot in his hand and leg. Stephenson was able to testify during Williams’ murder trial earlier this year.
Williams was convicted of first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and wanton endangerment for shooting and killing Shannon Cade in January 2016. He maintained his innocence throughout the trial and during his sentencing hearing in June.
King sentenced him to life in prison with mercy, meaning Williams will have the chance to go before a parole board in about 25 years.
King also sentenced Williams to between two and 10 years in prison for his malicious wounding conviction and five years in prison for his wanton endangerment conviction.
The two other men involved in the May 2017 shooting, Trashawn Dezour Mills and Marland Eugene Clark previously pleaded guilty to other charges.
In March 2018, Mills pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one count of witness intimidation. King sentenced Mills, of Charleston, to spend between six and 30 years in prison.
Also in March 2018, Clark, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and King sentenced him to two years in prison with credit for 118 days he already had served at that time.
Pratt is incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail.