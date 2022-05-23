A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to the 2021 shooting death of a woman on Charleston’s West Side.
Christopher Neil Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Amanda Dawn Burdette, and the wounding of 30-year-old Jay Jerome Henry Jr., both of Charleston.
According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived to find Henry Jr. outside of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. While speaking to officers on scene, Henry told police “Chris shot me,” the complaint says.
Police then found Burdette on a side porch laying on a makeshift bed with a gunshot wound, the complaint says.
Both were transported to Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, where Burdette was pronounced dead.
In a statement, Henry told police that Smith had “rolled up on” the two, cursing and accusing them of stealing his wife’s shoes, before pulling a black pistol and firing shots at them.
According to Smith’s binding plea agreement with prosecutors, he will be sentenced to 25 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 19 in Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster’s courtroom.
