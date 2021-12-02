An Alum Creek man accused of breaking into a Charleston home, sexually assaulting a woman and killing a man in what prosecutors say was an attempt to settle a drug debt pleaded guilty on Thursday.
Lasalle Javon Burnett, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Adam Swim and to sexual assault of a woman at Swim’s home.
Swim was reportedly found shot to death shortly before 1 a.m. June 17, 2019, in a home in the 100 block of Ash Street.
Burnett’s case had been scheduled to go to trial Monday, but he accepted a plea deal from Kanawha prosecutors Thursday afternoon.
Adam Petry, assistant prosecuting attorney, said that had Burnett’s case gone to trial, prosecutors would have made the argument that Burnett and another man broke into Swim’s home to collect a drug debt, that a woman in the home was sexually assaulted by both men and that Swim was ultimately shot to death.
In exchange for Burnett pleading guilty to sexual assault and second-degree murder, prosecutors dropped charges of burglary, attempted robbery and illegally owning a firearm.
In July, Burnett’s co-defendant, 34-year-old Samantha O’Brien, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death.
At the time, prosecutors told the court that had the case gone to a jury trial, testimony and cellphone records would have shown that O’Brien went with two men to Swim’s house on June 17, 2019, that the two men robbed Swim and that during the robbery, Swim was intentionally killed with a gunshot to the head.
JC MacCallum, assistant prosecuting attorney, said after the hearing the prosecution believes O’Brien was “heavily involved, if not the orchestrator,” of the crimes.
He said a third suspect in the case is still being investigated.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit set a sentencing in the case for Feb. 10. Burnett faces up to 35 years in prison for sexual assault and up to 40 years for murder.