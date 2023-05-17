A man who prosecutors say traveled to Charleston to steal and ended up killing one of his co-conspirators last year pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday afternoon.
Mike’o Wooten, 21, admitted to killing 21-year-old Keyshawnta St. John on March 13, 2022.
The shooting was reported around 6:15 a.m. that day in the 1800 block of Bigley Avenue, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department at the time.
St. John was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wooten and another man, 21-year-old Davone Foote Jr., were arrested a short distance from the scene, police said.
The two had each been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Foote previously instead pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. Sentencing for Foote is scheduled for May 25.
Second-degree murder is punishable by 10 to 40 years in prison.
In exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree murder, Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor George Sitler recommended Wooten serve a 20-year prison sentence and agreed to drop a charge of use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He explained that the plea was in the best interest of the state because the circumstances of St. John’s death “could lend themselves to a self-defense interpretation.”
St. John was a drug dealer who was armed at the time of the shooting, Sitler said. There was a half-pound of methamphetamine at the scene, he said.
“Although the co-defendant’s statement does not indicate that there’s an adequate basis for self-defense claim, the co-defendant was not in the room when all the shots were fired, the circumstances are somewhat unclear,” he said. “And in light of the fact that Mr. St. John had been involved in multiple shooting incidents previously and had a history, the state believes that this is a good resolution in that it secures a murder conviction ...”
Wooten’s indictment lists a Dunbar address, but he said Wednesday he had traveled from Washington D.C. to commit the crime.
Stiler said St. John’s only previous felony charge did not result in a conviction.
Had the case gone to trial, Sitler said, the state would have presented evidence that Wooten and Foote intended to burglarize another drug dealer’s home. Cellphone communication indicates the co-defendants came to Charleston to do a “30-band move,” Sitler said. “30 band” is a slang term for 30,000, Wooten said.
Sitler said statements by co-defendants to police indicate they were involved in trying to “rob somebody and get drugs” and that St. John was a conduit to the plan. St. John’s involvement in the scheme made him “less than an innocent bystander,” he said.
“Would it be the state’s position that because someone believes that he’s not a blameless bystander that it should be a lesser degree of a murder?” Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers asked.
Sitler said juries often take into account what puts the victim into harm’s way.
“It is often the case that if someone is broken in on in a situation where they’re attacked, and that there’s no provocation, if they hadn’t put themselves in harm’s way that a jury is more likely to come back with a more serious verdict,” Sitler said. “But in a case where the victim was armed, was involved in criminal conduct, and there was evidence of significant criminal activity that they’re less likely to see them as a clear ... victim.”
Sitler said St. John’s family knew about the plea agreement but did not agree with it. The family hoped Wooten would be convicted of first-degree murder at trial, Sitler said.
Wooten admitted to shooting St. John in the midst an argument but said he did not do so with premeditation.
“First, we were arguing about the splitting up of the guns or whatever,” Wooten said. “And then I said something about his leg. I feel like he thought I disrespected him or whatever. I shot him.”
Sitler said St. John had previously been shot and lost a leg.
Wooten said the two had planned a robbery the night before but it didn’t happen because a vehicle that was supposed to pick up the men never showed up.
Akers scheduled Wooten’s sentencing for July 25.
