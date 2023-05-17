Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Wooten
Buy Now

Mike’o Wooten appears in Kanawha County Circuit Court Wednesday to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Keyshawnta St. John, 21.

 LORI KERSEY | Gazette-Mail

A man who prosecutors say traveled to Charleston to steal and ended up killing one of his co-conspirators last year pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday afternoon.

Mike’o Wooten, 21, admitted to killing 21-year-old Keyshawnta St. John on March 13, 2022.

Stories you might like

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you