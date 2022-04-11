“I’d just like the family to know, this was not intentionally done. I am sorry for what occurred that day,” he said.
Thaxton’s grandmother, Linda Thaxton, told the court her grandson's death was “senseless” and not an accident. She said 15 years is not a long enough sentence.
“I can never hold him again,” Linda Thaxton said. “He’ll never give me another hug. He’ll never say ‘I love you, granny.’ He’ll never tell his daughter that he loves her."
Salango said when there are binding plea agreements like the one in Hodge’s case, there are evidentiary issues in the case.
“I understand your issue in this matter,” Salango told Thaxton. “However, this is a binding plea on the court, and the court accepted this plea agreement at the time that the defendant pled. I will accept the binding plea.
“It pains me that 15 years is the maximum that I can sentence the defendant to, but that is the binding nature of this plea agreement,” she said.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Stuart Street at around 7:45 p.m. on April 22, 2021. Officers found Thaxton lying in an alley just north of a residence with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators determined that prior to the shooting, Hodge, Thaxton and other people were in a nearby home. A witness told police she saw Thaxton taking an unknown amount of methamphetamine from Hodge’s truck, according to the complaint.
A short time later, the witness overheard a verbal confrontation outside the residence between Hodge and Thaxton about the drugs, followed by a single gunshot. The witness then ran outside to find Thaxton on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Hodge later crashed his vehicle in Elkview. He was taken into custody after being released from a hospital.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.