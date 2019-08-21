Man wanted in connection to double homicide extradited to Pa.

A man arrested in Charleston last week will return to Pennsylvania after waiving his right to challenge extradition Wednesday.
Charleston police arrested Jack Elijah Turner, 21, on Aug. 14, and he will return this week to Crawford County, Pennsylvania, where he is a person of interest in a double homicide and also wanted for missing a sentencing hearing in an unrelated case his attorney, Shawn Bayliss, said during the hearing.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King presided during the brief hearing, during which Turner quietly spoke to Bayliss, who answered most of King’s questions on his client’s behalf.
Turner is a person of interest in a double homicide, and there is a warrant for his arrest for armed robbery also in Pennsylvania. Charleston police took him into custody at the Charleston Greyhound station, Lt. Autumn Davis said in a news release on Aug. 14.
Turner has been incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail since his arrest.
According to the Meadville Tribune, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a Jack Elijah Turner, 21, was wanted for questioning for a double homicide investigation into the deaths of Shannon Whitman, 49, and her 10-year-old son, who were found dead in their home on Aug. 10 in Crawford County, Pennsylvania.
The paper also reported that Turner could be facing charges for allegedly stealing a car from the home.
The Erie Times-News reported that a man matching Turner’s description and driving the car allegedly stolen from the double-homicide scene held a Kwik Fill cashier up at gunpoint in Millcreek, Pennsylvania at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police told the newspaper no one was hurt in the incident, and Turner got away with money from the Kwik Fill gas station’s cash register and lottery vending machine.