Man who embezzled from children's charity sentenced to seven years probation

A man was sentenced to seven years probation on Wednesday for embezzling more than $60,000 from a local charity focused on child welfare, according to the Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Christopher Kimes, the former director of political affairs for the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to one count of embezzlement. Kimes originally faced five counts of embezzlement and one computer fraud charge.
Kimes will serve three of the seven years on home confinement. Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman also ordered Kimes to pay $54,595.16 in restitution to the organization.
From July 2016 to December 2018, Kimes made a total of 83 unauthorized transactions, transferring $62,457.66 from the nonprofit’s credit card to his partner’s PayPal account, according to the criminal complaint.
West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition discovered the embezzlement in a January 2019 audit. The organization fired Kimes and turned its findings over to the Charleston Police Department.
Wells told the Gazette-Mail at the time she did not know exactly what kind of purchases Kimes made.
West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition changed its name to Our Future West Virginia earlier this year.