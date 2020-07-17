A man who allegedly shot and killed his wife then attempted to kill himself was one of 26 indictments handed up by a Putnam County grand jury Wednesday.
Newton T. Blevins, of Mason County, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Kim Blevins of Putnam County, according to a news release from the Putnam Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation, and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Dustin R. Allen, of Scott Depot, born in 1988, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and possession of a deadly weapon on educational premises; Jenison C. Binion, of Jackson, Ohio, born in 1997, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, shoplifting and failure to give fingerprints; Newton T. Blevins, of Leon, born in 1951, first-degree murder; Ashley N. Bowman, of Craigsville, born in 1993, six counts of forgery, six counts of uttering a forged writing and 10 counts of computer fraud; Daniel L. Burdette, of Leon, born in 1971, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and improper use of a registration plate; Todd P. Carpenter, of Poca, born in 1964, three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person in a position of trust and three counts of sexual abuse in the third degree;
Angelita L. Casto, of Cross Lanes, born in 1972, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving in an impaired state and person prohibited from possessing a firearm; Nicholas A. Clark, of Charleston, born in 1981, third offense driving in an impaired state, driving on a revoked license-DUI related, driving on a suspended license, driving a motor vehicle without proper equipment and possession of a controlled substance; Ricky D. Cyrus, of St. Albans, born in 1964, third offense driving on a revoked license-DUI related; Jamie A. Edwards, of Hamlin, born in 1971, fleeing in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer in reckless indifference to the safety of others and obstructing an officer; Madison L. Hager, of Poca, born in 1996, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury; Isaiah D. Harmon, of Poca, born in 1988, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, destruction of property and conspiracy to commit destruction of property;
Ryan E. Hensley, of St. Albans, born in 2001, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, arson in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree, destruction of property and conspiracy to commit destruction of property; Gary A. Johnson, of Kenova, born in 1972, third offense driving on a revoked license-DUI related, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and driving on a suspended license; Jerry A. King Jr., of Cross Lanes, born in 2001, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, arson in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree, destruction of property and conspiracy to commit destruction of property; Charles W. McCallister, of Scott Depot, born in 1944, third offense driving in an impaired state and second offense driving on a revoked license-DUI related; Lonnie P. Nelson, of Hurricane, born in 1979, four counts delivery of a controlled substance; Earl W. Oldham, of Hurricane, born in 1985, three counts of child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and three counts of child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury; Kathryn E. Patton, of Hurricane, born in 1993, three counts of child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and three counts of child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury;
Benjamin A. Petry, of Poca, born in 1986, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, destruction of property and conspiracy to commit destruction of property; Skyler D. Styles, of Nitro, born in 1996, strangulation and domestic battery; Jason R. Swindler, of Given, born in 1977, breaking and entering an automobile, two counts of fraudulent use of an unauthorized access device and petit larceny; Charles E. Tucker Jr., of Leon, born in 1990, breaking and entering, destruction of property and petit larcenty; Charles H. Turley, of Poca, born in 1993, violation of protective order, burglary, possession of a firearm while under a protective order and person prohibited from possessing a firearm; Lemuel R. Williams Jr., of St. Albans, born in 1992, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or other person in a position of trust and three counts of sexual assault in the first degree; Donald C. Wurster, of St. Albans, born in 1998, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, arson in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree, destruction of property and conspiracy to commit destruction of property.