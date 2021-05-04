Charleston’s mayor has called for the city police chief to produce a plan of action on Tasers after officers requested the devices to no avail before shooting a man Friday on the West Side.
The plan should provide for mandatory Taser training and certification, an inventory of the stun guns and training in nonlethal force and deescalation tactics, specifically in dealing with people with mental illness, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin wrote in a letter to Police Chief Tyke Hunt. She said she wants the plan by June 1.
Denaul Dickerson, 33, remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday. Hunt said Dickerson will be arraigned after his release from the hospital on a charge of attempted malicious assault on a law enforcement officer.
Police said Dickerson wielded a knife and made a “lunging movement” toward officers who were standing with their guns drawn Friday afternoon near Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.
Two officers fired five rounds. Hunt said Friday it was unclear how many times Dickerson was shot.
“I told you last time to kill me. Kill me then,” Dickerson was heard saying in police body camera video shown to media Friday by Hunt. The chief said those remarks referred to an encounter between Dickerson and police last year, when, they said, he brandished a hatchet at them and urged them to shoot.
Police were dispatched Friday after receiving a call about a man threatening to stab someone, Hunt said.
None of the officers who initially confronted Dickerson was equipped with a Taser. An officer is heard on video repeatedly asking if anyone there had a Taser. An officer with a Taser arrived about three minutes into the incident, bodycam video shows.
Hunt mentioned Goodwin’s letter Monday evening during a Charleston City Council meeting. He said the department has “about 88” Tasers, but significantly fewer officers trained to use them because of expired certifications.
Hunt said he sent word to officers that the letter is “a good thing” because it shows support to increase funding for purchasing Tasers and paying for training.
At a news briefing Friday, police shared two bodycam videos from the Friday incident. It was an attempt to be as transparent as possible, Hunt said.
Dickerson, a Black man, is seen holding a cup in his hand, telling police, “I didn’t call you.” As an officer reached for Dickerson, he threw the cup into the street and ran off, later pulling a knife and walking backward in the road.
As Dickerson and the officers approached the Women’s Health Center, more police and cruisers awaited.
Dickerson walked into a grassy lot across the street from the health center. There, Hunt said, Dickerson made an “aggressive stance” and lunged toward officers while still holding the knife.