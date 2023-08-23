Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Years after being starved, beaten and subjected to various forms of torture as children, former students of the now-defunct Miracle Meadows School in Salem will receive a total of $100 million in civil lawsuit settlements.

The amount includes settlements from two consolidated cases brought by dozens of former students and their families.

Roger Adkins covers politics.

He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

