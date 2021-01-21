A Morgantown man has pleaded guilty to forging signatures on a petition supporting his candidacy for Morgantown City Council in 2019.
In a plea deal that allows him to avoid prison, Timothy Aaron Metz, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of felony falsely filing a certification nomination before Monongalia Circuit Judge Phillip Gaujot Thursday morning, according to a news release from Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Metz's plea was part of an agreement with Monongalia Prosecutor Perri DeChristopher, who agreed to allow Metz to enter a pre-trial diversion. The diversion includes Metz serving probation for 24 months.
In West Virginia, a conviction for falsely filing a certification nomination carries a sentence of between 1 and 10 years in prison.
In March 2019, Metz withdrew from the Morgantown City election admitting that he "cut corners" in collecting the required signatures to get his name on the ballot. In September 2019, Metz was indicted for election fraud by the Monongalia County grand jury, according to the news release from the Secretary of State's Office.
An election worker for the City of Morgantown recognized a name on the petition supporting Metz's candidacy for office. The worker knew that person had died more than a year prior, and she alerted officials in the Secretary of State's Office, which discovered Metz had more than 20 false signatures on the petition after following up with people whose names were on the petition.