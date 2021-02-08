Morgantown Police have identified human remains found last year in an abandoned coke oven as belonging to a missing Parkersburg woman.
In a news release, Morgantown Police said the remains belonged to Brandy Callum, 26, who was reported missing on Sept. 4, 2020.
The remains were discovered in the abandoned coke oven near the Deckers Creek Rail-Trail on Oct. 7, 2020.
"The West Virginia State Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death to be from natural causes resulting from a pre-existing medical condition," the news release said.
Morgantown Police said the investigation into the incident is closed.