Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.