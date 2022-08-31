Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Fairmont-based bank wants a Kanawha circuit judge to allow bank officials to recoup money Gov. Jim Justice and his Bluestone Resources coal company owes them.

MVB Bank, Inc., filed a lawsuit in Kanawha Circuit Court Aug. 24 claiming Justice personally guaranteed more than $10.22 million in loans in 2018 but had fallen behind paying them.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

