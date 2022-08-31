A Fairmont-based bank wants a Kanawha circuit judge to allow bank officials to recoup money Gov. Jim Justice and his Bluestone Resources coal company owes them.
MVB Bank, Inc., filed a lawsuit in Kanawha Circuit Court Aug. 24 claiming Justice personally guaranteed more than $10.22 million in loans in 2018 but had fallen behind paying them.
Bank officials claim Bluestone, a Delaware corporation with primary offices in Roanoke, Virginia, and Justice still owe a little more than $3.5 million in the loans as of Aug. 23, with about $520 in interest each day, according to the lawsuit.
Judge Joanna Tabit is presiding in the case.
Attorneys for MVB are asking Tabit to force Justice and Bluestone to hand over all of the assets, mostly construction equipment and vehicles, Justice used as collateral when he took out the loans.
They also want Tabit to have Bluestone transfer all titles and certificates for the equipment, and force Bluestone allow bank officials to enter company properties to obtain the equipment and sell, lease, or “otherwise deal” with it.
Additionally, the bank wants Justice and Bluestone to pay for related costs and attorney fees in the case.
The case could be ready for trial by March 2023, James Lane Jr. and Eric M. Johnson, with Flaherty Sensabaugh and Bonasso PLLC in Charleston, said in the initial complaint.
The Gazette-Mail reached out to an attorney who previously represented Bluestone in legal matters, but did not receive a response Wednesday.
Justice took out three separate loans on behalf of Bluestone in 2018, about a year and a half into his first term as governor.
Bluestone took out the first loan, for $2,751,752, in May 2018. As of Aug. 23, Justice and Bluestone owed $1,851,819.78, including interest and late fees.
The second loan, taken out in June 2018, was for $2,872,780. Bluestone owed MVB $1,617,844.94, including interest and late fees, as of Aug. 23.
Bluestone took out its largest loan, for $4,603,960, in July 2018. As of Aug. 23, the company owed $118,733, including interest and late fees.
The lawsuit is similar to previous ones filed against Justice and his family-owned businesses for falling behind on repaying loans. Last year, Justice and his wife, Cathy, reached a settlement with Virginia-based Carter Bank to restructure their loans with the lender.
According to the terms of the settlement, the bank restructured the Justices' loans, the Justices dropped their $421 million lawsuit against the bank, and bank executives dropped two confessions of judgment against the Justices worth $61 million in a Virginia circuit court.