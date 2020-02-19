Nancy Hill, former federal prosecutor who led anti-corruption cases, dies at 68

Nancy Hill, who as a federal prosecutor helped land several West Virginia politicians in prison in the late 1980s and early 1990s, died of cancer over the weekend, three days shy of her 69th birthday.
A Charleston native, Hill attended Marshall University and received her law degree from West Virginia University. She was an assistant Kanawha County prosecutor under Mike Roark, whom she would later help prosecute on drug charges.
Hill joined the U.S. attorney’s office in Charleston in 1980, and was named head of the office’s criminal section in 1988 by then-U.S. Attorney Michael Carey.
Over the next several years, she would play a leading role in investigations and prosecutions that secured dozens of convictions against and guilty pleas from government officials and employees at the state and local levels, including former governor Arch A. Moore Jr.; two former state Senate presidents, Dan Tonkovich of Marshall County and Larry Tucker of Nicholas County; and former Senate majority leader Si Boettner of Kanawha County.
She led the prosecution of Ned Grubb, a Logan County circuit judge who was the first sitting judge in West Virginia to be convicted of corruption charges. At his sentencing hearing in July 1992, Grubb told a federal judge that Hill was “a very competent adversary.” Outside the courthouse, after being sentenced to five years in prison and fined $25,000, Grubb hurled several personal insults at Hill.
During her tenure at the U.S. attorney’s office, Hill also served for a year as the acting director of the criminal program of the U.S. Attorney General’s Advocacy Institute. where she trained federal prosecutors in trial techniques. She received the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service, the second highest award in the U.S. Department of Justice, in 1992.
Hill, Carey and another assistant federal prosecutor, Philip Scott, left the U.S. attorney’s office in 1993 to form their own law firm. Hill delayed her departure to help with the prosecution of the state’s lottery director, Butch Bryan, who was convicted of big rigging, insider trading and lying to a grand jury later that year. That year, Hill was also considered for a federal judgeship, and was diagnosed with cancer.
In an interview with the Charleston Daily Mail as she was moving to private practice, Hill described the sheer number of corruption cases she and her colleagues found.
“I was shocked by the state government cases. The extent of the corruption was shocking. The more we looked, the more we found,” she said. “Politicians had the misconception that, ‘It’s always been this way, so it’s OK.’ But the citizens are not going to stand for it. ... The citizens demand vigilance by prosecutors, by law enforcement, by newspapers and by the citizens themselves. In West Virginia, citizens care and expect their elected officials to be honest and they want honest government.”
Hill’s survivors include her husband, Ed Hill; a son, Woody Hill; and three brothers, including Kent Carper, president of the Kanawha County Commission. A full accounting of survivors and affiliations can be found in today’s obituaries section.
A visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with burial in Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar.
Immediately following the Visitation, the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 21, at Grace Bible Church, with Pastor Matthew J. Watts and Pastor Mason Ballard officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery in Dunbar, WV.
Bollinger Funeral Home in Charleston is handling arrangements. Memorial gifts may be given to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Kanawha Chapter, 1413 Bigley Ave., Charleston, WV 25302.