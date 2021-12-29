A Kanawha County woman and longtime member of the West Virginia Air National Guard has filed a federal lawsuit alleging ongoing discrimination in the workplace.
Tech. Sgt. Kristin Kingery, 37, was told by a male superior her career would suffer unless she began wearing makeup in the workplace and grew her hair out longer, according to the lawsuit filed last month in the Southern District of West Virginia. Kingery has always worn her hair short and is a lesbian woman.
Kingery, a 14-year National Guard member who hails originally from Lincoln County, alleges in the suit that virtually all her problems stem from the federal civilian sector. While she enlisted, worked and deployed under the Guard, the troubles alleged in the lawsuit resulted from her applying for a full-time human resources position at the Guard’s base in Charleston.
Kingery alleges she applied for this position and was told the same day her application had been accepted. But after returning to full-time status in West Virginia in early 2019 after suffering an injury while deployed in Qatar, she was told the funding for the position had been cut. Kingery was also never notified when the position was reposted, however the lawsuit contends that the funding was never pulled in the first place.
When Kingery filed an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint about the incident in October 2020, she was soon notified that she was under investigation for fraternization. This is the only negative performance mark in her 14 years of service, according to the suit.
Charleston attorney Mike Hissam, representing Kingery, issued a statement about the case:
“My client has served her country faithfully for over 14 years, only to be unlawfully discriminated against when it came to civilian employment by the military. She looks forward to vindicating her rights in court.”
Joe Severino is an enterprise reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.