NC doctor admits he prescribed at Charleston 'pill mill' clinic

A doctor who traveled from North Carolina to write prescriptions at a “pill mill” pharmacy in Charleston pleaded guilty to a federal charge on Monday.
Dr. Roswell Tempest Lowry, 85, pleaded guilty to interstate travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart’s office. Lowry was indicted in February 2018 on four counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of money laundering. Additional charges were added the following month.
Lowry said he was contacted by a “headhunter” in May 2014 about working at the HOPE Clinic in Kanawha City, according to the release. Even though he didn’t have any experience in pain management — the stated mission of HOPE Clinic — he agreed to work there. Once he arrived, he found patients not being properly evaluated, patient files in disarray with little relevant medical information in them, and many patients coming from out of state. He said he often got a bonus that was based on how many paying customers he prescribed for.
The HOPE Clinic in Kanawha City was shut down by state regulators in February 2015.
Lowry pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Frank Volk in Beckley. He faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 4.