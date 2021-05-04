The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210109 evans 01.jpg (copy)

Delegate Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, exits the Sidney L. Christie U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building after being arraigned on federal charges Friday, Jan. 8, in Huntington. 

 SHOLTEN SINGER | The Herald-Dispatch file photo

New charges have been filed against former Wayne County delegate Derrick Evans surrounding his role in the Jan. 6 incursion of the U.S. Capitol.

Derrick Evans screengrab

West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, livestreams on Facebook as he and other reported Trump supporters storm the Capitol where Congress was certifying the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Evans, 35, was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The information was filed Monday in a Washington, D.C., federal court. An information typically means the defendant is cooperating with investigators and it cannot be filed without their consent.

Evans was initially arrested and charged on similar charges in January. The affidavit filed by an investigating FBI agent states Evans livestreamed to his Facebook page a video showing him joining and encouraging a group to unlawfully enter the Capitol.

He was identified in several ways, one of which was him saying his name in the recording.

The agent references previous Facebook posts in which Evans referenced “taking back America,” “stop the steal” and “a storm coming.” Evans also posted a picture of a charter bus full of mask-less people, which he said was headed to Washington, D.C.

Evans’ attorney, John H. Bryan, said the lawmaker did nothing wrong and did not engage in violent, rioting, destruction of property or illegal behavior. Bryan said Evans was exercising his First Amendment rights to peacefully protest and film.

Evans swearing in (copy)

Delegate Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, was sworn in as a member of the West Virginia Legislature on Dec. 1, 2020. He resigned Jan. 9.

The federal agent said while Evans claimed to be media, he believed nothing on his social media pages indicated he was acting in such capacity.

After his January arraignment, he was released on a personal recognizance bond, which means he was released without having to pay money.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you