A law taking effect June 9 aims to help tackle the increasing number of capias arrests and reduce the state's jail population.
Passed in the 2023 legislative session, Senate Bill 633 establishes a uniform standard for addressing and streamlining capias arrests, also known as bench warrants, which have significantly increased the number of people entering West Virginia jails, according to the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.
In a recent blog post, Sara Whitaker, the Center’s criminal legal policy analyst, wrote that, from 2012 to 2022, capias arrests rose from 1,990 to 4,936, making up one in eight jail admissions in the state. This increase in capias arrests has contributed to the expansion of the jail population, despite declining crime rates and fewer criminal cases being filed, according to Whitaker.
According to Whitaker, before SB 633, there was no uniform standard for what would happen when a person was jailed on a capias. One of the bill’s lead sponsors, Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, said defendants often sit in jail without bond, sometimes for long stretches of time, until a hearing is set.
In one courtroom, that hearing might occur within a few days. In another, it might be weeks, according to Whitaker. And every day of incarceration costs the county $48.25, which means that a county could spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a jail bill before a person even has a hearing, Whitaker wrote.
To address these issues, SB 633 introduces three key provisions to ensure a fair and efficient capias system.
Under the new law, when a person is arrested on a capias, the magistrate or judge who issued the capias must hold a hearing within five days of the arrest and determine an appropriate bond.
This provision aims to expedite the process and prevent unnecessary pretrial detention, Woelfel said.
“Anytime you have somebody incarcerated, you know, they’re entitled to a bail. With a capias order, their family can call the courthouse or do whatever they want, but until there's a hearing set, there's no bail,” Woelfel said. “This is contributing to the overall inefficiency of the system.
Under the new law, before a court can issue a capias for a defendant's failure to appear at a hearing, it must confirm that the defendant received effective notice of the court hearing. Effective notice is defined in the law as providing the defendant or their counsel with a notice that includes the date, time, location, and purpose of the hearing at least 10 days prior to the scheduled date. Newspaper publication alone is not considered effective notice. This requirement ensures that defendants are properly informed about their court appearances.
“It’s important in terms of just efficiency. Many times people get notices in the mail to appear in court and they’ve moved. Somebody else throws that mail away. Somebody inadvertently forgets about the court date,” Woelfel said. “Even if they just intentionally don’t go, those folks slip through the cracks frequently in West Virginia, particularly in magistrate court.”
In cases where a defendant receives effective notice but has no history of nonappearance, the court is prohibited from issuing a capias until 24 hours have passed since the scheduled hearing. Furthermore, if the defendant voluntarily appears within 24 hours of the scheduled hearing, they cannot be charged with the criminal offense of failure to appear.
These provisions strike a balance between holding individuals accountable for their court appearances while allowing for flexibility and avoiding unnecessary criminalization, Woelfel said.
When a person appears in court following a capias arrest, the court is now mandated to provide written notice to the sheriff, who will disseminate the information to all law enforcement agencies. This notice serves as confirmation that the capias is no longer active and must be immediately removed from all law enforcement databases. This requirement prevents the wrongful arrest of individuals whose capias warrants are no longer valid.
The implementation of SB 633 signifies a proactive step by West Virginia to address the issue of capias arrests and reduce the strain on the state's jail population, Woelfel said. By establishing a standard for hearings, ensuring effective notice, and promoting timely removal of capias information from law enforcement databases, the new law seeks to create a more just and efficient system in the state, he said.
“This brings that incarceration to the court's attention in a regimented way, in an efficient way, that assures that somebody's not in jail nine months because they didn’t know their court date,” he said. “It makes the system work better for the accused, who is presumed innocent, and it certainly makes the court system much more efficient in terms of the cost of people sitting in jail without any bond.”
