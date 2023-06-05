Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A law taking effect June 9 aims to help tackle the increasing number of capias arrests and reduce the state's jail population.

Passed in the 2023 legislative session, Senate Bill 633 establishes a uniform standard for addressing and streamlining capias arrests, also known as bench warrants, which have significantly increased the number of people entering West Virginia jails, according to the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

