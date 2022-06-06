A Kanawha circuit judge has consolidated a group of lawsuits alleging mental, sexual and other physical abuse at a former Christian boarding school in Harrison County.
Judge Joanna Tabit last week ruled the 14 cases pending against what used to be Miracle Meadows School and former school Director Susan Gayle Clark would be combined into one.
In addition to those cases, nine more have been filed against the school and Clark by former Miracle Meadows students. Two more, originally filed in Kanawha County, were transferred to Harrison County Circuit Court earlier this year. In all, 25 cases of abuse claims are pending against Miracle Meadows.
The former students said they were chained and shackled to beds, sexually assaulted, starved and beaten, according to the lawsuit. Children sometimes were held in a ‘quarantine’ area for weeks, sometimes months, at a time, and fed only bread and fruit at one meal and rice and beans at another, according to the lawsuit.
In 2020, former Miracle Meadows officials reached a $52 million settlement with 29 former students who also claimed they suffered abuse at the school, which was touted as being a place for “troubled” minors.
In 2017, a Harrison Circuit judge sentenced Clark to six months in jail and five years’ probation after she pleaded guilty to child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury.
Former students filed the new set of lawsuits in 2021, thanks to a law the Legislature passed in 2020 that extended the statute of limitations for lawsuits regarding sexual assault and abuse against minors.
The law now allows anyone who claims to have experienced sexual assault or abuse before turning 18 to sue up until age 36. The age limit previously was 22.
Jesse Forbes, Scott Long and Guy D’Andrea, who are representing former Miracle Meadows students, asked Tabit to consolidate the cases and order all of them moved to Kanawha County.
Part of their reasoning was Tabit presided over the now-settled Miracle Meadows cases, all of which were heard in Kanawha Circuit Court. They also argued the rules that govern how lawsuits are filed in West Virginia were on their side.
Since the Miracle Meadows School no longer exists, there is no principal office for the school in West Virginia.
The former students’ attorneys argued legal procedure rules require the cases to be considered in Kanawha County under those circumstances.
Representing the defendants, Jennifer Tully argued the cases should be heard in Harrison County because that is where Miracle Meadows was located and where the events at issue in the lawsuit took place.
Tabit agreed with the plaintiffs’ attorneys’ interpretation of the rule, saying she didn’t understand “why we’re all fussing” about the matter.
Tully also argued against consolidating the cases under Tabit, saying the judge didn’t preside in the first lawsuit among the 2021 Miracle Meadows claims.
Cases in Kanawha County are assigned randomly among its seven circuit judges. Every Kanawha judge was assigned at least one of the latest Miracle Meadows cases.
Tabit told the attorneys the judges had agreed during an administrative conference to transfer their Miracle Meadows cases to her based on her previous experience with the now-settled cases.
Miracle Meadows School was founded in 1987 and was advertised as a Christian boarding school for boys and girls 6 to 17 “who are experiencing difficulty relating in a positive way to family, school, church or community or are experiencing dishonesty, school failure, trouble with the law, spiritual disinterest, poor social skills, adoption issues, and other behavior that is harmful to them and others,” according to one of the original lawsuits.
Harrison County authorities learned of abuse allegations as early as 1994, D’Andrea said in a news release.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was investigating allegations of abuse at the school by 1999, but a state Supreme Court ruling in 2000 limited officials’ access to medical records and their ability to interview students.
The school was shut down in 2014.