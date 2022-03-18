Nine people have applied to fill a vacancy on the West Virginia Supreme Court.
The state Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission released the names of all of the people who applied to be appointed to the court in place of former justice Evan Jenkins, who resigned in February.
The commission will interview all of the applicants “in the coming weeks,” according to the news release from the Governor's Office.
Among the applicants are two sitting circuit judges, two people from the Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, a lawyer and a senior status judge from Greenbrier County, attorneys in private practice and a former chief of staff for Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.
Listed in alphabetical order, the applicants for the Supreme Court vacancy are:
C. Haley Bunn, an attorney with Steptoe & Johnson in Charleston and a former assistant U.S. Attorney.
Nicole Cofer, traffic-safety resource prosecutor with the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute.
Robert J. Frank, an attorney in Lewisburg.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Greg Howard Jr.
Charles “Charlie” Lorensen, an attorney with Kay Casto & Chaney in Charleston who served as chief of staff for Tomblin.
Putnam County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kristina "Kris” Raynes.
Senior Status Circuit Judge James J. Rowe, who retired from Greenbrier Circuit Court in 2016.
Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.
Because of a law the Legislature adopted March 10, the person Gov. Jim Justice appoints to serve on the Supreme Court will preside until the next regular election for that court term, which expires in 2024.
Jenkins abruptly resigned from the court effective Feb. 6, and turned up during West Virginia Legislature proceedings two weeks later.
After the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission conducts its interviews, commissioners will submit their recommendations to Justice for his consideration.