Nine people graduate Kanawha Drug Court

Nine people graduated from Kanawha County Adult Drug Court Thursday afternoon.
The work of the graduates was celebrated among more than 100 family members, loved ones and supporters who gathered in the ceremonial courtroom in the Kanawha County Courthouse.
Thursday’s ceremony was the 25th graduation event to take place since the Kanawha Adult Drug Court program began 10 years ago, said Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey, who presides over adult drug court.
During that time frame and including Thursday’s graduates, 147 have completed the program in Kanawha County, Bailey said.
Bailey said it takes a minimum of 18 months to complete a drug court program.
Those recognized during the ceremony were Sam Browles, Megan Carpenter, Anthony Collins, Kari Kidd, Carrie Lemley, Jaxon Lewis, Kelly Mullins, Terrence Shellnut, and Beth Sutton.
The goal of drug court is to enhance public safety while providing a judicially supervised regimen of substance abuse treatment, rehabilitation, and intense monitoring with the goal of returning drug-free, law abiding, and productive citizens with sustainable lifestyles to their communities.