Nitro man convicted of first-degree murder, jurors recommend life in prison

A Nitro man has been convicted of first-degree murder.
After deliberating for about 2 1/2 hours Thursday morning, a jury of seven women and five men voted to convict 30-year-old Juan Chic of murdering 27-year-old Andre Leonard.
Jurors also did not recommend mercy for Chic, meaning his likely sentence will be life in prison without any parole.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit didn't schedule a sentencing hearing for Chic Thursday.
Leonard's family embraced one another in tears as jurors delivered their verdict, putting an end to a 3 1/2-day trial and what Andre Nazario, Leonard's father, said was a year and a half without justice.
“I don't wish this on either parent on either side of the aisle, but I'm elated,” Nazario said. “Our family's elated that our son, our nephew, our brother, [our] uncle got his justice today.”
Leonard was Nazario's first-born son, and “the best son you could ever have.”
“The reason why he's dead today is because his was giving his baby's mom some money for his kids,” Nazario said. “I want everybody to know he was a loving man. He was a sincere kid. He was a loving father, and all he was trying to do was better himself to be a better father to his kids.”
Chic's family also embraced after jurors handed down their verdict, and they quietly left the courtroom at the end of the trial.
Chic also was convicted of use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
The sentence for use or presentment of a gun is up to 10 years in prison, and the sentence for being a prohibited person in possession of a gun is up to three years in prison.
Jurors determined Chic was the person who stepped out of a silver Chrysler 300 and shot and killed Leonard on Aug. 15, 2018, along Elm Street, in Institute.
Leonard was meeting the mother of his children to give her money to take the kids shopping for school clothes. Chic had driven the woman to Elm Street to meet Leonard and retrieve the money at about 6 p.m. that day.
Prosecutors argued Chic shot and killed Leonard. Defense attorneys said Chic was innocent, and that West Virginia State Police built its case around Chic because of his criminal history and didn't adequately pursue other leads.
Police did not recover any possible murder weapon from Chic.
Prosecutors established a process of elimination among the four people who were known to be at the scene of Leonard's death, including Leonard, Chic, a woman who was with Chic that day, and Torrion Betts, who'd driven Leonard to Elm Street.
Police recovered a gun from the woman and another from near Leonard's body.
Phillip Cochran, a firearms and ballistics analyst with the State Police, testified that neither the woman’s nor Leonard’s guns matched the bullet recovered from Leonard’s body during his autopsy.
Korri Powers, a trace evidence expert, testified she only found gunshot residue on the driver's side door of the Chrysler Chic was driving.
Under questioning from defense attorneys, Powers said she only was asked to perform gun residue testing on the woman who was with Chic, portions of Betts' vehicle, and portions of the Chrysler.
West Virginia State Police Cpl. S.W. Perdue testified he talked with Betts twice after the shooting.
Perdue would not outright state whether troopers considered Betts as a suspect at the time they spoke with him, only that there was information available at the scene that led troopers to determine they needed to speak with Betts. He later testified that police determined Betts was a witness in the case.
Chic will remain incarcerated at South Western Regional Jail until his sentencing hearing.