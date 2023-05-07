Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between April 24-28, 2023:
Lazenby, Marc B-TR (Grantor) Vanderbilt Mortgage and Financial (Grantee): Parcel Union Dist – $81,933.96
Quick, Jacob K. (Grantor) Wilmer, Hubert (Grantee): LT 227 BK S. Dunbar Union – $125,000
Willow Holdings LLC (Grantor) WV Home Office Assets LLC (Grantee): Parcel Cabin Creek Dist. – $775,000
Pepper Ridge LLC (Grantor) WV Home Office Assets LLC (Grantee): Parcel ChasN East Dist – $350,667
Poplar Holdings LLC (Grantor) CHS Pharmacy Holdings LLC (Grantee): Parcel Cabin Creek Dist. – $496,667
Lifetree LLC (Grantor) WV Home Office Assets LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels ChasN – $4,289,000
Calhoun, Larry A-TR Joann Calhoun Family Trust (Grantors) Wentz, Westley & Wentz, Michele L (Grantee): LT 11 BK C South Ruffner adn Kanawha City – $125,000
Cooper, Glan E. Jr. (Grantor) Estep, Alexander & Estep, Perry (Grantee): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $160,000
MAJO LLC (Grantor) Tamplin, Sharon (Grantee): LT 651-P LC Massey Pk adn to Montrose So. Chas., LT 652 LC Massey Pk adn to Montrose So. Chas & Lt 653-P LC Massey Pk adn to Montrose So. Chas. – $125,000
Ray, Amanda K. (Grantor) Pennington, Greg & Pennington, Carolyn (Grantee): Parcel Poca Dist – $150,000
BRG LLC (Grantor) AM Investments LLC (Grantee): LT 1-P J B Walker adn Chas West & LT 2-P J B Walker adn Chas West – $115,000
AM Investments (Grantor) Arbaugh, Logan & Thompson, Olivia (Grantees): Parcel Malden Dist – $158,000
Viglianco, Zachary A. (Grantor) Workman, Joshua & Workman, Kayla M. (Grantees): LT 2-P Riverlake Estates Sec. D St. Albans. – $333,000
Lahlam, Gunnar E (Grantor) Tangsrud, Brenda (Grantor) LT 1 BK 14 Dunbar Dunbar LT 2-P BK 14 Dunbar Dunbar – $115,000
Green Valley Properties Inc. (Grantor) Harper, Rachel M. (Grantee): LT 36 BK 22 Dunbar Dunbar – $116,000
Thaxton, Debra A.- Exec & Miller, Richard A. Est. (Grantor) Carney, David L. (Grantee): Parcel St. Albans. – $105,000
Moore, Pamela M.- Co-Tr , Dunlap, Aaron P-Co-TR & Dunlap, Jackie L and Joann Dunlap Irrevocable-by-Co-Trust (Grantors) Boggess, Bernice & Bossie, Carmen L. (Grantees): LT 95 BK N Dunbar Dunbar – $199,900.
Denon,Roger E. Jr-TR & Denoon Family Trust 12-29-2021-By TR (Grantor) White, Brett (Grantee): LT 16 BK A Roxbury adn to Spring Hill Jefferson & LT 17 BK A Roxbury adn to Spring Hill Jefferson – $110,985
Playon E Kobbah SR Living Trust-by TR & Kobbah, Regina L-TR (Grantors) Quranta, Juan A Sr. (Grantee): LT 98 Loudon Hghts Loudon – $386,250
Minter, Martha L. & Minter, Peter C. (Grantor) Thorton, George B. & Thorton, Julie C. (Grantees): 2 Parcels Washington Dist. – $440,000
Fix & Flip Processing LLC (Grantor) Elder Estates LLC (Grantee): LT 214 & LT 225 Ordnance Park St. Albans – $240,000
Happy Homes 985 LLC (Grantor) Tucker, Christopher A. & Tucker, Brianna M. (Grantees): LT 31-P Mt Vernon PK Sec. A St. Albans & LT 32 Mt Vernon PK Sec. A St. Albans – $210,000
Brown, Donald B. (Grantor) Loftus, Christa J. (Grantee): LT 1 Jarrell adn Union & LT 2 Jarrell adn Union – $224,000
Franconia Real Estate SRVS Inc. Allegiance Government Relocation (Grantor) Anderson, Rosemary & Anderson, Glenna (Grantees): N Parcel 15th ward – $235,000
Nelson, Jeremy (Grantor) Warner, Elizabeth A (Grantee): LT 201 Riverview Terrace Condo Chas. East – $210,000
Clarke, David R. (Grantor) Canada, Ronald G. (Grantee): LT E Lipscomb and Meiners Sub Chas. So. Anx, – $165,000
Fix, Joylynn & Wilson, Jennalee P-Dec. (Grantor) Francis, David W & Francis, Holly D. (Grantees): LT 46 Rock Lake Village Sec. 5 So. Chas. – $109,000
Blasingim, Layne T (Grantor) Thaxton, Andrew (Grantee): Parcel So. Chas. Dist. – $110,000
Ross, Michael W & Kerry J (Grantor) Gray, Jason M. & Lizbeth (Grantee): LT 43-A Morning Dove Ests Sub Sec II – $294,500
Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between April 17-28, 2023:
Sam James to Katelyn Ryan Long
Jackie Christopher Allen to Becky Jean Wright
Jason Alan Thaxton to Shanna Kelsey Haynes
Michael David Whitlock to Brooke Nichole Kidd
Wesley Paul Page to Monika Shannon Berry
Justin Seth Newman to Allison Elizabeth Clay
Terry Lee Petry to Sherri Sue Allen
Stories you might like
- Environmental groups challenge Fish and Wildlife Service sign-off on Mountain Valley Pipeline
- Charleston attorney wins case against My Pillow founder, who's been ordered to pay $5M to contest winner
- West Virginia reaches $7.9 million settlement with Juul
- Detroit man, Charleston woman plead not guilty in 2022 West Side slaying
Joseph Aaron Rote to Alyssa Joselin Eddy
Stephen Michael Copley to Rhiannon Victoria Weldon
Alvie David Jones to Rebecca Lucy Heizelman
Derrick Arrison Harvey to Jammice Alisha Smith
Scott Eugene Mayo to Diane Teresa Reinhold
Austin Michael Tomashek to Abigail Rianne Parsons
Nathaniel Gene Kinser to Courtney Dawn McClure
Thomas Royce David Howell to Zarrea Yvonne Coen
Vernon Lee Bailey to Janet Lynn Truman
Vaughn Paul Griffiths to Kayla Brooke McCallister
Shawn Anthony Thompson to Teri Michelle Stone
James Lee Stephens to Jody Erin Samples
Christopher Glenn Snapp to Kristin Marie Ferrell
Todd Daniel Griffith to Christy Dawn Gravely
Richard Irvin Wells Jr to Johndra Danielle Gillman
Ryan James Salfer to Charity Anne Iles
Ronald Alexander Jackson to Desireah Lee Oliveri
Timothy Dale Sayre to Lisa Ann Philpott
Anthony Joseph DeMarco to Jacqueline Grace Powers
Tony Jene Matteson to Cynthia Marie Banks
Chaz Michael Paris to Haley Michelle Workman
Dyllan Blake Bridges to Kyra Renee Boardman
William Charles McPhail to Kimberly Ann Fitzwater
Jacob Wayne Goff to Amber Jillani Brooke Hodge
Brian Keith Bess to Constance Lynn Aldridge
Gary Allen Hively to Samantha Louise Lanham
Evelyn Flortasha Petry to Angel Lanae McDivitt
Johnathan Seth Bender to Merscedes Pauline Hanshaw
Denzil Dewayne Delaney to Kimberly Marie Boucher
Alexander Rowen Ward to Shannon Yeutieve Carr
Albert Vince Barker Jr. to Diane Lisa Jennings
Conard Glen Smith Jr. to Mellisa Dawn Lemon
Chad William Burdette to Mikaela Grace McClure
Lee Carmon Edward Grant to Divita Dawn Pauley
John Robert Field to Brooke Renea Hylbert
Jared Matthew Bowen to Mackensie Faith Darnold
Evan Matthew Shamblin to Brooke Michelle Walker
Scott Douglas MacDiarmid to Virginia Louise Spencer
Douglas John McIntyre to Christy Angel Scott
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive