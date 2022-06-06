During opening statements of Joshua Phillips' murder trial Monday afternoon, defense attorney John Sullivan said his client fired the shot that killed Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson in December 2020.
But, Sullivan told the jury, the question is whether Phillips did so deliberately and maliciously.
“It's not whether Josh Phillips shot Officer Johnson,” Sullivan said. “It's whether, at that time, he meditated, decided beforehand to do it, planned to do it, deliberated, followed through with that plan with a cool mind, maliciously, with malicious, evil intent, an intent to kill.
“Whether that was his actual intent,” he said.
That’s where prosecutors will not make their case, he said.
Phillips is accused of shooting Johnson on Dec. 1, 2020, as she responded to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue. She died two days later at a Charleston hospital.
Phillips also is charged with possession with intent to deliver the medication Klonopin.
After 2 1/2 days of jury selection, Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey on Monday denied the defense’s motion to move the trial out of Kanawha County and instead seated a jury of nine women and four men.
The defense had argued that Phillips would not be able to get a fair trial in Kanawha County because of the amount of news coverage given to the case.
Bailey said the standards for moving a trial out of a county aren’t if jurors know the facts of the case but whether they held such fixed opinions that they couldn’t impartially judge the guilt or innocence of the defendant.
“Ultimately, I am denying the change of venue,” Bailey said. "I find that we have a group of potential jurors that have indicated they can be fair and impartial in consideration of this case.”
Sullivan said that, during the trial, jurors will see video evidence that shows the conversation between Phillips and Johnson leading up to the shooting indicated he was afraid of the police officer.
“The things that Joshua Phillips was saying is ‘you’re scaring me; you’re going to shoot me,’” Sullivan said. “That’s what he said. When you’re deciding what his intent was, you’re going to have to decide whether, when he said ‘you’re going to shoot me,’ what was in his mind was that he was going to get shot by this officer and he needed to protect himself.”
Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Michele Drummond said the state will present evidence that, while Johnson encountered Phillips as she responded to the parking complaint, she asked him to search his pockets. With his back turned, Drummond said, Phillips began pulling at his pockets.
“Worried about her own safety, Officer Johnson got her handcuffs out and was going to handcuff the defendant but was unable to do so," she said. "When she tried to put one cuff on him, the defendant, according to [witness] Mr. Oestriecher, grabbed the cuffs and flung them across the street of Garrison Avenue."
Phillips then pulled a gun as Johnson tried to hold Phillips' hands without having access to her handcuffs.
“And then she finally, once [Phillips’ gun] was out, tried to get her gun out, but she was not able to do so because this defendant put his hand over her hand/ over her holstered gun/ and prevented her from pulling the gun out,” Drummond said.
A struggle ensued and the defendant backed the officer up, and then a witness heard shots fired, Drummond said.
The jury heard 911 calls from Garrison Avenue resident Jenny Bradley asking for assistance after a man had parked on her property. When she confronted him, the woman said, Phillips moved the vehicle to another part of her property. In another 911 call a few minutes later, Bradley told the dispatcher that an officer had been shot and that a man in a red SUV had driven off.
The trial is expected to continue Tuesday morning.