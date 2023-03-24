Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The defendants in several lawsuits alleging opioids caused damage to children exposed to the drugs while in the womb argued Friday that the cases should be dismissed.

Judges on the West Virginia Judiciary’s Mass Litigation Panel heard from attorneys representing opioid manufacturers and distributors, pharmacies and the state Board of Pharmacy, all of whom are seeking to dismiss the cases.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

