Pedestrian struck, killed in Kanawha City

A Charleston man was struck and killed on Chappell Road Monday afternoon, Charleston police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Giles Lee Carter, 62, of Chappell Road, was struck by a vehicle driven by Charles Rogers, 57, of Charleston, at approximately 4 p.m. Monday. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers, who remained on the scene, has not been charged in the crash, according to the release. He was arrested on other charges, however, including: outstanding municipal court warrants out of Charleston for driving without insurance and on a revoked/suspended license, and for warrants out of Logan County for driving in a revoked/suspended license and joyriding. Also, police determined the vehicle driven by Rogers was reported as stolen since 2016, and he was subsequently charged with transferring/receiving stolen property.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Charleston Police Department's crash investigation unit.

