Person wounded in downtown Charleston shooting

A person was wounded and another was arrested after a shooting incident Tuesday night in downtown Charleston.

Kanawha Metro 911 dispatchers said they began receiving calls about multiple gunshots at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of the 200 block of Capitol Street.

One person was shot and wounded. That person was taken to a local hospital.

Charleston police also took a person into custody a few blocks away, dispatchers said.

Information was limited Tuesday evening.

Charleston police are investigating.

