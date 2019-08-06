Person wounded in downtown Charleston shooting

A person was wounded and another was arrested after a shooting incident Tuesday night in downtown Charleston.
Kanawha Metro 911 dispatchers said they began receiving calls about multiple gunshots at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of the 200 block of Capitol Street.
One person was shot and wounded. That person was taken to a local hospital.
Charleston police also took a person into custody a few blocks away, dispatchers said.
Information was limited Tuesday evening.
Charleston police are investigating.