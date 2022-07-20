A man convicted in the 2020 shooting death of a Charleston police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison, the maximum allowed by law for second-degree murder.
Joshua Phillips will also serve six months for simple possession of Klonopin, Judge Jennifer Bailey ruled.
A Kanawha County jury convicted Phillips in June of second-degree murder for killing Patrolman Cassie Johnson in December 2020 as she responded to a parking complaint call on Garrison Avenue. According to witness testimony, Phillips illegally parked his vehicle while he went inside a house to purchase pills.
Defense attorneys for Phillips on Wednesday asked Bailey to sentence him to home confinement for the murder.
Assistant Kanawha County Prosecutor Don Morris argued that home confinement would be “inappropriate” and “does not do justice.” He asked Bailey for the maximum sentence of 40 years.
“This man killed a 28-year-old police officer because he didn't want to go to jail because he had a little bit of dope in his pocket,” Morris said. “A man who probably would have been bonded out when he went to magistrate court, probably never would have seen the jail, your honor, because during COVID very few people went to jail unless they committed an extremely serious crime.
“He would have gotten to magistrate court and before Cassie Johnson would have finished the paper work he would have been out," Morris said. "And yet he took her life. Justice demands the state ask this court to give him the maximum sentence, to run those sentences consecutively.”
Johnson’s mother, Sheryl Johnson, sister Chelsea Johnson and best friend Erin Simon also asked Bailey for the maximum sentence.
“Cassie will live on forever in the hearts and the minds of the people who knew her and loved her and all the people who were touched by her service to the city of Charleston,” Sheryl Johnson said, addressing Phillips. “You will be forgotten when the cell door slams shut. I could sit here and tell you ‘I hate you’ and ‘I wish you were dead.’ But you're not worth my time. From this day forward, you're the dirt under my feet back and I can clean my shoes.”
Sheryl Johnson expressed disappointment in the jury’s verdict of second-degree murder. Prosecutors had charged him with first-degree murder. Johnson said the sentence showed “sheer disrespect” to police officers.
“My hope for Mr. Phillips is that every day left in your miserable life you see a beautiful Cassie’s face and vividly remember how you threw your pitiful life away for 63 pills,” she said. “You intentionally murdered a beautiful person for 63 pills.”
Johnson added that she forgives Phillips so that she can be forgiven and one day see her daughter again.
In a joint statement Wednesday afternoon, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and Police Chief Tyke Hunt said the sentence will hopefully bring closure to Johnson’s family, friends, fellow police officers and the entire Charleston community.
“This has been a long and painful process, but all along we have maintained faith and trust in the justice system and today is no exception,” the statement reads.
“Our job now is to continue to honor the legacy of our fallen sister and work to live up to the high standards Cassie set as a Charleston police officer. We will never forget the passion and honor Cassie brought to her job protecting Charleston and we promise to strive every day to live up to those expectations.”
This story will be updated.