The jury that will decide whether to convict Joshua Phillips of murder or not will do so without hearing his account of the shooting that took the life of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson.
Phillips told Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey on Wednesday that he does not intend to testify in his own defense.
Phillips is on trial for first-degree murder in Johnson’s shooting death. He's also charged with possession of the medication Klonopin with intent to deliver.
Johnson died two days after she was shot while responding to a parking complaint call on Garrison Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020.
During opening statements on Monday, Phillips’ defense attorney, John Sullivan, said his client shot Johnson, and that the shot killed her. Sullivan said prosecutors would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting was "premeditated, deliberate and malicious,” in keeping with the legal definition of first-degree murder.
While prosecutors have not finished making their case, Phillips’ defense attorneys on Wednesday called two witnesses, both of whom treated Phillips for two gunshot wounds after the shooting on Garrison Avenue.
Jacob Clendenin, a firefighter and paramedic with the Charleston Fire Department, treated Phillips at the scene where he was arrested and while en route to Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Hospital. Dr. Andrew Walker performed surgery on Phillips at the hospital. Each man said Phillips sustained gunshot wounds to his upper abdomen and left shoulder.
Walker testified that Phillips arrived at the hospital in critical condition and that, while he was being wheeled into surgery, Phillips lost a pulse and required CPR but was revived during surgery. Two bullets lodged in his body were not immediately removed, Walker said, because doing so would have caused more harm than good.
Also Wednesday, Dr. Richard Umstot, a surgeon at CAMC General Hospital who treated Johnson the day of the shooting, testified for the prosecution that Johnson had a penetrating wound on the left side of her neck, and that a bullet had severed her spinal cord.
Testimony is expected to continue Thursday.
