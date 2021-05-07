A judge on Thursday approved a final settlement in a class action suit against a former Charleston doctor accused of sexually abusing his patients while they were under anesthesia.
The class of almost 2,500 women treated by Dr. Steven Matulis at the Charleston Area Medical Center from 2010 to 2016 will divide a $23 million settlement figure. Matulis, who was a licensed gastroenterologist, was convicted in October 2018 for sexually abusing a patient after a jury found he touched an unconscious patient’s breasts and vaginas without their consent. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit settled Thursday would have received a colonoscopy from Matulis sometime between 2010 and 2016 — each is expected to receive around $5,000.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey ordered a hearing for Sept. 9 to finalize settlement details and work out any distribution issues. Matulis’ time in court however will extend beyond September, as additional cases are still pending against the former doctor and Charleston Area Medical Center.
The settlement wraps up one of the most highly-litigated civil cases in recent Kanawha County Circuit Court history, with more than 1,000 entries of proceedings, hearings, notices, depositions, motions appearing on the case docket. The first filing came April 5, 2016 with a criminal complaint, where a 25-year-old Boone County woman alleged Matulis sexually assaulted her while she was under anesthesia for a colonoscopy in February 2016.
Thursday’s settlement is also separate from the July 2020 settlement involving Matulis and 372 plaintiffs at the Charleston Day Surgery Center. Bailey approved a $890,000 settlement figure in that case.
Matulis was criminally charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in 2018, but four of those charges were dismissed, and two did not have enough evidence to lead to a conviction, leaving only the lone sexual abuse conviction.
But Matulis was accused of a number of sexual crimes by former Charleston Area Medical Center nurses and surgical technicians in court. It got to the point where nurses and technicians said they would put a star next to the names of female patients whom they believed would later be sexually abused by Matulis, according to court records.
In addition, Matulis sexually harassed female employees, asking them about their favorite sex positions and if they performed certain sexual acts, they said during depositions. He was accused of commenting on female employees’ breasts and asking them about their personal grooming habits.
Employees also said Matulis took photos of patients’ tattoos while they were under anesthesia, then would clean and wipe patients after colonoscopy procedures as a means to “discreetly abuse female patients.” The employees said Matulis was the only doctor in Charleston Area Medical Center's endoscopy suite to clean patients.